Citizens of Humanity

Horseshoe Jeans

$288.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric Stretch: Non-Stretch Non-Stretch Super-Stretch Fabric: Heavyweight, non-stretch denim Fading and whiskering Raw and frayed cuffs High-rise silhouette Logo patch at back Ankle length Button fly 5-pocket styling Shell: 100% cotton Wash cold Made in the USA of imported materials Style #CITIZ41506 Designed with a high-rise and generous, tapered leg these Citizens of Humanity jeans offer the sophistication of separates with the ease and wearability of denim. Opt for heeled sandals or booties with this pair, and style with tucked-in tops or tees to highlight their unique shape.