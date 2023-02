Citizens of Humanity

Horseshoe Distressed High-rise Wide Leg Jeans

$606.09

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Citizens of Humanity's jeans are true standouts and this 'Horseshoe' pair proves why. Whiskered and distressed for a customized feel, they sit high on the waist and have curved wide legs that are slightly tapered at the cropped hems to accentuate their exaggerated shape. Style yours with a ribbed tank and sneakers.