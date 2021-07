Gucci

Horsebit 1955 Mini Leather-trimmed Printed Canvas Bag

$2320.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Continuing the legacy of the 'Horsebit 1955', Gucci's tote is crafted with an array of iconic details. It's been made in Italy from 'GG' monogrammed canvas in a boxy shape traced with brown leather trims and signature gold-tone hardware. Attach the shoulder strap to keep your hands free.