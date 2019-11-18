Random House

Horror Stories: A Memoir By Liz Phair

The two-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter behind the groundbreaking album -Exile in Guyville -traces her life and career in a genre-bending -memoir in stories about the pivotal moments that haunt her.When Liz Phair shook things up with her musical debut, -Exile in Guyville&mdash-making her as much a cultural figure as a feminist pioneer and rock star&mdash-her raw candor, uncompromising authenticity, and deft storytelling inspired a legion of critics, songwriters, musicians, and fans alike. Now, like a Gen X Patti Smith, Liz Phair reflects on the path she has taken in these piercing essays that reveal the indelible memories that have stayed with her. -For Phair, horror is in the eye of the beholder&mdash-in the often unrecognized universal experiences of daily pain, guilt, and fear that make up our humanity. Illuminating despair with hope and consolation, tempering it all with her signature wit, -Horror Stories -is immersive, taking readers inside the most intimate junctures of Phair's life, from facing her own bad behavior and the repercussions of betraying her fundamental values, to watching her beloved grandmother inevitably fade, to undergoing the beauty of childbirth while being hit up for an autograph by the anesthesiologist. -Horror Stories -is a literary accomplishment that reads like the confessions of a friend. It gathers up all of our isolated shames and draws them out into the light, uniting us in our shared imperfection, our uncertainty and our cowardice, smashing the stigma of not being in control. But most importantly, the uncompromising precision and candor of -Horror Stories -transforms these deeply personal experiences into tales about each and every one of us.