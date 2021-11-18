A24

Horror Caviar: A Cookbook

£48.23

Buy Now Review It

At A24 Shop

Description Got a taste for horror? Feasts, delicacies, and drinks inspired by 29 horror movies from cult to canon, including Audition, Suspiria, Possession, Ganja & Hess, Midsommar, Trouble Every Day, The Shining, The Witch, and many more. Featuring culinary contributions from 25 celebrated food artists, stylists, and chefs, original essays by A.S. Hamrah, Phoebe Chen, Yasmina Price, Sohla El-Waylly, Stephanie LaCava, and Carmen Maria Machado, and a foreword by director Ti West. Photography by Justin J Wee. Ships by November 30.