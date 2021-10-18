Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Masks and Face Coverings
Givenchy
Horns Wool Blend Knit Balaclava
$480.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Unleash your wild side with this wool-blend balaclava knit with a mesh-effect open stitch and featuring raised horns at the sides.
Need a few alternatives?
Dakine
Bergen Fleece Hoodie Balaclava
BUY
$35.00
REI
Stone Island
Wool/nylon Balaclava
BUY
$350.00
Stone Island
Too Fast
Eff Off Ski Mask
BUY
$40.00
Dolls Kill
Verloop
Verloop Balaclava Ski Mask
BUY
$65.00
MoMA Design Store
More from Givenchy
Givenchy
Horns Wool Blend Knit Balaclava
BUY
$480.00
Nordstrom
Givenchy
Givenchy L’interdit Rouge Eau De Parfum
BUY
€98.45
Sephora
Givenchy
L'interdit Rouge Eau De Parfum (50ml)
BUY
£75.50
The Perfume Shop
Givenchy
Le Rouge Deep Velvet Powdery Matte Lipstick
BUY
£28.13
FeelUnique
More from Masks and Face Coverings
Dakine
Bergen Fleece Hoodie Balaclava
BUY
$35.00
REI
Stone Island
Wool/nylon Balaclava
BUY
$350.00
Stone Island
Too Fast
Eff Off Ski Mask
BUY
$40.00
Dolls Kill
Verloop
Verloop Balaclava Ski Mask
BUY
$65.00
MoMA Design Store
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted