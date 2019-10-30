Diaboli Kill

Horn Hoop Earrings

$300.00

Diaboli Kill

DETAILS: The 'Damian Horn Hoop Earrings' luxuriously handcrafted from solid precious metal is a powerful yet sensual sculptural design inspired by amulets and talismans worn by the ancient Egyptians. The horn, also known as cornicello (Italian for the Devil's Horn) has been used since ancient times as protection to ward against the evil eye and it was believed that if it was worn in the form of an amulet, no danger could ever touch the wearer. Sterling silver .925 Made to order - Please allow 3-4 weeks for production, unless in stock All items are final sale SEE ALL DAMIAN COLLECTION Email us for more information or to request a complimentary ring sizer. Call (347) 460-1072 to place an order.