Alex & Ani

Horn Expandable Necklace

$38.00 $20.00

Taken from the spirited cattle skull, horns have an air of prestige and carry incredible power and life force. Due to their structural nature, they focus energy, promoting longevity and fertility. Often a symbol of plenty, it is also known as a token of abundance and luck. Carry the horn for a powerful surge of vitality. FINAL SALE | INELIGIBLE FOR RETURN