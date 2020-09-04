United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
ED Ellen Degeneres
Horizon Lines Quilt
$159.99$73.11
At Nordstrom Rack
Comfort, quality and style are most important to Ellen and the Horizon Lines quilt ensemble embodies all of those elements beautifully. Subtle Charcoal gray stripes in an all-cotton knit construction are enhanced by a hand quilted channel stitch that adds depth and dimension. Matching knife-edge standard shams are also hand quilted and reverse to a gray cotton solid, as does the quilt. Color: Soft Grey. Fits a Full/Queen sized bed. 90" x 90". Imported Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or P.O. Boxes.