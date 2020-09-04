ED Ellen Degeneres

Horizon Lines Quilt

Comfort, quality and style are most important to Ellen and the Horizon Lines quilt ensemble embodies all of those elements beautifully. Subtle Charcoal gray stripes in an all-cotton knit construction are enhanced by a hand quilted channel stitch that adds depth and dimension. Matching knife-edge standard shams are also hand quilted and reverse to a gray cotton solid, as does the quilt. Color: Soft Grey. Fits a Full/Queen sized bed. 90" x 90". Imported Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or P.O. Boxes.