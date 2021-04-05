Hori

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Vault Case

$19.95 $9.99

Product Sku: 59950279; Color Code: 095 Zip-closure carrying case for your Nintendo Switch by Hori, in an Animal Crossing print we love. A padded strap keeps your console secure on-the-go while a mesh zip pocket holds accessories. Content + Care - EVA, ABS plastic, PET, polyester, other - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 10.5”l x 5”w x 1.75”h - Weight: 0.55 lbs - Shipping package dimensions: 12.9”l x 5.3”w x 1.7”h - Shipping package weight: 0.55 lbs