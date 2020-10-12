Ursa Major

Hoppin’ Fresh Deodorant

$18.00 $14.40

Buy Now Review It

URSA MAJOR DEODORANT - This award-winning, natural deodorant for men and women eliminates underarm odor while absorbing excess moisture and soothing sensitive skin. Its reliable performance, healthy ingredients and invigorating aroma will keep you fresh all day long. HEALTHY, NATURAL INGREDIENTS- Formulated with 25 naturally-derived ingredients including odor-fighting hops, moisture-absorbing kaolin clay and soothing aloe vera. ALUMINUM-FREE AND NON-TOXIC - Hoppin’ Fresh Deodorant is aluminum-free, fragrance-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free. The formula is naturally-derived and non-toxic. GOOD TO KNOW - This is a non-staining stick deodorant with a silky smooth texture and glide. It features a crisp, cool scent blend featuring peppermint, eucalyptus, rosemary essential oils.. One stick typically lasts 3-4 months with daily use. WHAT TO EXPECT - If you’re switching from conventional antiperspirant (which physically blocks your pores from releasing sweat), it’s normal to experience a 2-3 week detox period while your body adjusts to Hoppin’ Fresh. We strongly recommend giving this a full 3-week shot before making your final assessment.