Urban Outfitters

Hopper Daybed

$499.00 $399.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 83108704; Color Code: 020 Seriously versatile daybed crafted from durable wood in a classic silhouette that works in any space. With a slotted top, it can work as a modern bench, though we recommend our Rohini Daybed Cushion (not included) to make it a comfy bed! Assembly required. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Features - Modern daybed from UO Home - Durable design - this daybed is crafted from rubberwood and plywood - Slotted top that's perfect for supporting our Rohini Daybed Cushion - Versatile design - use it as a bench or as a comfy bed - Assembly required - UO exclusive Content + Care - Assembly required - instructions and hardware included - Rubberwood, plywood - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 72"l x 27"w x 11"h - Under bed clearance: 8" - Shipping package dimensions: 75"l x 13.5"w x 6"h - Shipping package weight: 47.17 lbs