Hoover Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner

AUTOMATIC CLEANING: The trigger-less design automatically mixes and dispenses solution as you push forward to eliminate the guesswork STAIN REMOVER WAND: The innovative Spot Chaser pretreat wand detaches from the machine to provide instant cleaning action for set-in stains with the included Oxy pretreat solution FASTER DRYING: Use Dry Only mode in combination with HeatForce for faster drying so you can get back on your carpets quickly ATTACKS PET STAINS AND ODORS: Specifically designed for pets, the FlexForce Pet PowerBrushes clean deep and resist pet odor buildup while removing dirt, debris, and pet messes from your home BONUS STORAGE MAT and WHAT’S INCLUDED: Storage Mat, Pet Tool, 12ft. attachment hose, trial size Spot Chaser pretreat stain solution, trial size Paws and Claws carpet cleaner shampoo, and accessory bag The Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete Automatic Carpet Washer is just as easy to use as our original SmartWash. Simply push forward to clean and pull back to dry. No trigger, and no mixing solutions. It’s literally as easy as vacuuming. And the SmartWash Pet Complete is designed specifically for homes with pets. Use the Spot Chaser Pretreat Wand to pretreat stains before you clean or as you go. Plus, the FlexForce Pet PowerBrushes remove deep-down dirt while resisting pet odors. For those pet stains on stairs or furniture SmartWash Pet Complete comes with a scrubbing tool. For best cleaning results, use with a Hoover carpet cleaning solution.