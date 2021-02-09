Hoover

Hoover Onepwr Evolve Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$198.30

Buy Now Review It

ULTRA LIGHTWEIGHT : Weighs less than 9 lbs when you lift it, feels like 2 lbs when you recline it and start vacuuming(1) CORDLESS: Delivers cord-free convenience with 35 plus minutes of runtime powered by the removable and rechargeable ONEPWR 4.0 Ah battery HOLDS 3X MORE DIRT AND PET HAIR: Larger dirt cup capacity than a stick vacuum for less trips to the trash can (2) PERFECT FOR PETS: The Antimicrobial Brush Roll and pet filter helps to prevent the growth of odor causing bacteria FROM THE CREATORS OF LiNX: Your favorite compact upright just got upgraded to give you the best clean on carpets and hard floors for all your needs in 1 vacuum WHAT’S INLCUDED: Evolve Pet, ONEPWR 4.0 Ah Battery, Charger The ONEPWR Evolve Pet delivers lightweight cordless everyday convenience, ideal for those with furry friends at home. This compact and lightweight design brings you the easiest clean, weighing less than 9 lbs. when you carry it from room to room, while it only feels like 2 lbs. in the handle as you recline it to vacuum so your arms won’t get tired from cleaning. Lift all the embedded dirt and pet hair from your carpet or your hard floors and maneuver around furniture without worrying about a cord. Plus, enjoy 3X more capacity than a stick vacuum so you don’t have to empty all that puppy hair and dirt every few minutes. Equipped with an anti-microbial brush-roll and a pet odor filter the ONEPWR Evolve Pet is the new solution to all the pet lovers looking for the ideal clean. 1. Per FCTP-0800c as compared to Hoover UH71250 2. Per IEC 60312-1, Clause 5.7 as compared to Hoover BH53310 when measured to the max fill line.