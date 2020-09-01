Hoover

Hoover Onepwr Evolve Pet Cordless Upright Vacuum

$199.99 $159.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

The ONEPWR™ Evolve™ Pet Cordless Vacuum delivers heavy-duty cleaning to keep pet hair out of sight and out of mind. Get the best of both worlds with full-size power of an upright ideal for your furry friends, all packed into a cordless, free-standing, compact and lightweight design. Delivering the easiest clean, the Evolve™ weighs less than 9 lbs. when you carry it from room to room, but it only feels like 2 lbs. in the handle as you recline it to vacuum so your arms won’t get tired from cleaning. Lift all the embedded dirt and pet hair from your carpet or your hard floors and maneuver around furniture without worrying about a cord. Plus, enjoy 3X more capacity than a stick vacuum so you don’t have to empty all that puppy hair and dirt every few minutes. Equipped with an anti-microbial brush-roll and a pet odor filter the ONEPWR™ Evolve™ is the new solution to all the pet lovers looking for the ideal clean!