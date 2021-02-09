Hoover

Hoover Onepwr Cordless Handheld Vacuum With 2.0 Ah Battery

$99.99

At a glance Bagless Cordless Multi-surface Highlights POWERFUL SUCTION: Perfect for quick pickups CORDLESS: Delivers cord-free convenience powered by the removable and rechargeable ONEPWR Battery COMPACT DESIGN: Easy to use and to store ON-BOARD CREVICE TOOL: Tackles dirt in hard-to-reach areas WHAT’S INCLUDED: Cordless Hand Vacuum, ONPWR 2.0 Ah Battery, Charger, On-Board Crevice Tool, Rinsable Filter Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 6.5 Inches (H) x 16.5 Inches (W) x 5 Inches (D) Weight: 3 Pounds Includes: Rechargeable Battery, Charger, Crevice Tool Features: Light Weight, Cordless Capacity (Volume): .4 liter Number of Speeds: 1 Bag Type: Bagless Cleaning Path Width: 2 Inches Recommended Surface Application: Multi-Surface Filter Type: Standard Hose Length: 0 feet Power Source: Battery Battery: 1 Lithium Ion, Required, Included Warranty: 3 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 76884730 UPC: 073502045985 Item Number (DPCI): 329-00-0137 Origin: Imported WARNING:California Proposition 65 Cancer and Reproductive Harm. Please visit www.P65Warnings.ca.gov for more information. www.p65warnings.ca.gov Description The HOOVER ONEPWR Cordless Hand Vacuum is perfect for quick, easy pickups around the house and on-the-go. A built-in crevice tool and easy-empty XL dirt cup is the ideal combo for tackling any unexpected mess. Plus, the lightweight, compact design makes it perfect for grab and go cleaning anytime, anywhere. Be ready for what life throws your way! Bagless Easily dispose of dirt and debris without a vacuum bag. Cordless Powered without a cord for freedom of use Multi-surface Can be used on many different surfaces. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.