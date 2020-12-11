Hoover

Hoover Linx Rechargeable Stick Vacuum Cleaner

$179.99 $139.99

At Walmart

The LiNX® Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner delivers upright performance, with a compact, low-profile design. Long-lasting battery power and WindTunnel® Technology make this stick vacuum a standout. This sleek, cordless, versatile vacuum is always ready to deliver efficient performance with its fade-free lithium-ion battery power. LiNX Cordless comes equipped with edge bristles that allows it to get into hard-to-reach places and corners. Weighing under 10 lbs., this lightweight vacuum allows for easy movements from room to room, as well as up and down stairs, simplifying the cleaning process.Features & Benefits: