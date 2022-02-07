Hoom

Hoomband Wireless

$79.90

Measure your head: Size S 20,5-22 in, size M/L 22-24.4 in Ultra-thin & adjustable headphones, ideal for side-sleepers, for workout, yoga, meditation, naps... Connects with any mobile app (Youtube, Spotify, Headspace...) & devices (iPhone, Android, tablet, laptop, bluetooth TV...) +100h free audio sleep content created by best sleeping therapy experts Hypnotic stories, Role plays, Guided meditations, Soundscapes, White noises, ASMR... ⬇️ Read more in product description below