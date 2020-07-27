Benefit Cosmetics

Hoola Matte Box O’ Powder Bronzer Jumbo

$60.00 $44.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Dust this award-winning bronzing powder over your chin, cheeks and forehead for a healthy, natural looking "tan" year-round. Complete with soft, natural-bristle cheek brush, it's pure matte color no sparkle or shine!