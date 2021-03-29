Benefit Cosmetics

Hoola Matte Box O’ Powder Bronzer

$44.00

At Macy's

Benefit Cosmetics' award-winning Hoola Matte Bronzer is now available in a jumbo size for a limited time only. That's twice as much bronzer as the full size powder! Product Size: 0.56-oz. WHAT IT DOES: Iconic bronzer sweeps on for a matte, natural-looking tan all year round Features an oversized brush and a built-in mirror for a seamless application that mimics a gorgeous sun-kissed glow HOW TO USE: Sweep Hoola all over face where the sun naturally hits for a matte, natural-looking bronze Get sculpted in seconds by applying Hoola down sides of nose, beneath cheekbones and below jawline to contour the face Beauty Tip: Go big from beginning to end by starting your makeup routine with best-selling The POREfessional Face Primer (sold separately), also available in a jumbo size Use with The POREfessional Face Primer, Cookie Highlighter, Tickle Highlighter Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 10919282