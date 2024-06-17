Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Phoria
Hookup Chain Ring
$300.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Phoria
Need a few alternatives?
Free People
Verona Anklet
BUY
£24.00
Free People
Daisy Jewellery
Shell Ring Stack
BUY
£79.20
£88.00
Daisy Jewellery
VyTvir
Ocean Resin Ring
BUY
£34.07
£45.43
Etsy
Swarovski
Idyllia Open Ring
BUY
£119.00
Swarovski
More from Phoria
Phoria
Hookup Chain Ring
BUY
£235.00
Phoria
Phoria
Bond Chain Bracelet
BUY
£230.00
Phoria
More from Rings
Free People
Verona Anklet
BUY
£24.00
Free People
Daisy Jewellery
Shell Ring Stack
BUY
£79.20
£88.00
Daisy Jewellery
VyTvir
Ocean Resin Ring
BUY
£34.07
£45.43
Etsy
Swarovski
Idyllia Open Ring
BUY
£119.00
Swarovski
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted