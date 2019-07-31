Pushbutton

Hook-and-eye Convertible Oxford

$442.00

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply

Description Oversized oxford from pushBUTTON. Classic vertical stripes. Spread collar. Double-layered long sleeves with buttoned cuffs. Pearl button placket. Exaggerated chest pocket with embroidered logo. Double hook-and-eye at front and back waist for gathering. Shirttail hem. Frayed edges. • Oxford Shirting • 100% cotton • Dry clean • Made in Korea Product ID: WS107285 Sizing Garment Measurements 29.25" chest 24.5" shoulder to shoulder 30.5" front length Measurements taken from size small. Model Measurements Model is in size small. Model is 5'10" | 31" bust | 25" waist | 38" hips Fit Notes Oversized fit; we recommend taking your regular size or one size down. Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates