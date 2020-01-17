Sandy Liang x Two Bridges

A collaboration with Two Bridges Hot Pink dyed cotton jersey Graphic at chest and arms Made in LA To purchase kids' sizes, please visit Two Bridges Also available in Neon Green SIZING INFO + Slouchy fit, slightly oversized. Order true to size Greta is 5’5 and wearing a size XS SHIPPING INFO + Domestic shipping 10 USD. International shipping 40 USD. Free shipping on all orders over 750 USD. Please allow 2-3 days for processing. Return for store credit & exchanges within 14 days of purchase for store credit only. CARE AND COMPOSITION + 100% Cotton Machine wash cold inside out, lay flat to dry Monthly payments available at checkout with Affirm.