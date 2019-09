Riley Home

Hooded Waffle Robe

$109.00 $76.30

Buy Now Review It

At Riley Home

100% cotton waffle fabric exterior with cozy terry interior. Cozy and chic design, crafted in Portugal. White robe with navy piping along the perimeter, sleeves, pockets, and hood. Low linting with ultra absorbency. Our robes are Certified STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® #18.HUS.35124 by Hohenstein - which means our source materials are tested for harmful chemicals and substances. We adhere to the highest standards to protect you and the environment.