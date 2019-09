Rokh

Hooded Vinyl Raincoat

£415.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Lacquered fabrics are high on our wish lists this season. Why? Because they not only look good but are actually really practical, too. Rokh's raincoat is made from glossy vinyl and has a drawstring hood to prevent your hair from getting wet. It's surprisingly lightweight so is perfect for layering over chunky knitwear or blazers.