Ganni

Hooded Quilted Shell Down Jacket

$440.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

GANNI started on the streets of Copenhagen and is now worn by fashion editors, stylists and bloggers all over the world. This jacket is made from army-green quilted shell and padded with down and feathers to keep you cozy. It's lined in the same pink hue as the zip panel and drawstring hood, which can be detached to suit your outfit.