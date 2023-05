Burberry

Hooded Quilted Padded Shell Coat

Editors’ Notes Burberry's padded coat is made from quilted shell and lined in signature checks. The patch pockets are cut from cotton-gabardine - the same fabric as the label's iconic trench coats - and it has thermoregulation technology to help with ventilation on long walks. Adjust the hood using the handy drawcords.