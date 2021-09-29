H&M

Hooded Faux Shearling Jacket

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Conscious New Arrival Relaxed-fit jacket in soft faux shearling. Lined hood with elasticized drawstring and cord stoppers. Stand-up collar, zipper at front, and dropped shoulders. Side-seam pockets, chest pocket with zipper, and gently rounded hem. Lined. Size The model is 177cm/5'10" and wears a size M Fit Loose fit Composition Lining: Polyester 100% Details: Polyester 100% Shell: Polyester 100% Padding: Polyester 100% Art. No. 1003722002