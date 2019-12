Zimmermann

Honour Strapless Floral Print Jumpsuit

£460.00

Buy Now Review It

At Browns

This pink, yellow and green Zimmermann Honour strapless floral print jumpsuit has been crafted with cotton and features a belted waist, wide leg, side seam pockets, elasticated rear and concealed back zip closure. Someone once asked what it was like wearing Nicky and Simone's ready to wear, to which we aptly replied: 'It's an honour.'