Honeywell Wi-fi Smart Color Silver Thermostat With Wi-fi Compatibility

The Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat is ideally suited for the connected home and today's smartphone. It's packed with smart features, a customizable color touchscreen and easy setup. All you need is a Wi-Fi connection, or use the free app for smartphone/tablet to manage the thermostat remotely and take advantage of savings when away and maintain comfort when home. Wi-Fi enabled so you can control from anywhere with your smartphone, tablet or computer Fully customizable color touchscreen allows you to change the background color to match your paint color or personal preference Smart Response Technology learns your home's heating and cooling cycle times to deliver optimal temperature at the right time View daily forecast on thermostat screen or the 5-day forecast on the app Automatic energy-saving settings that fit your life Auto alerts to your device ensure on-time filter changes and keeps you in the know about extreme temperatures Auto change from heat to cool automatically determines if your home needs heating or cooling to provide maximum comfort Permanent, temporary and vacation hold settings Works with Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, Google Assistant, IFTTT, Stringify,Yonomi, and Cortana