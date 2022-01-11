Honeywell

Hpa300 Hepa Air Purifier Extra-large Room (465 Sq. Ft), Black

$249.99 $223.52

EXTRA-LARGE ROOM AIR PURIFIER – Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier helps provide cleaner, fresher air. Recommended for extra-large rooms (465 sq. feet), HEPA Filtration helps capture up to 99.97% of microscopic airborne allergens and particles.* HELPS REDUCE ALLERGENS - This HEPA air purifier has 4 air cleaning levels including Turbo Clean. It helps capture the following microscopic airborne allergens and particles: dust, pollen, pet dander, dust mite debris and smoke.* EFFECTIVE AIR CLEANING AND CIRCULATION – The Honeywell HPA300 Air Purifier filters and circulates air in Extra-large 465 sq. ft. rooms up to 4.8 times an hour.** ALLERGEN PLUS SERIES – This Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier is part of our Allergen Plus series. This product earned the ENERGY STAR label by meeting strict energy efficient guidelines set by the U.S. EPA. COMPATIBLE DOES NOT MEAN COMPARABLE PERFORMANCE – For best performance, use only Genuine Honeywell air purifier filters. Compatible air purifier filter replacements are not guaranteed to offer the same performance or efficiency. This Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier includes a Certified Honeywell HEPA Filter that helps capture up to 99.97% of the following microscopic airborne allergens and particles: dust, pollen, pet dander, dust mite debris and smoke.* Recommended for Extra-large 465 sq. ft rooms. This Honeywell air purifier can filter & circulate air up to 4.8 times an hour. If you have pets or stale indoor air, air purifiers help deliver cleaner, fresher air. This Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier is part of our Allergen Plus series. This product earned the ENERGY STAR label by meeting strict energy efficient guidelines set by the U.S. EPA. Always purchase Genuine Honeywell replacement air purifier filters. They are certified to help capture odors and the following microscopic airborne allergens and particles*: dust, pollen, pet dander, dust mite debris and smoke. Other compatible filter replacements are not guaranteed to offer the same performance or efficiency. Quiet air purifier has easy to use touch controls, a filter change indicator & reset, 2, 4 or 8 hour automatic shut-off timer and a control panel dimmer. Backed with a 5-year warranty. Disclaimers: *From the air that passes through the filter, 0.3 microns and larger. **Based on 3rd party independent CADR testing for the smoke CADR value when operated at the highest level. Air circulation depends on many factors, such as room size and configuration. There is no guarantee that all of the air in a room will pass through the filter. The ENERGY STAR name and mark are registered trademarks owned by the U.S. EPA.