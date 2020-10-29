United States
Honeywell
Honeywell 360 Surround Indoor Heater
$32.49
At Target
The Honeywell 360° Surround Heater provides energy savings, excellent safety features and the ability to control your comfort all at a reasonable price. Designed to provide all-around warmth, this 360-degree portable heater is perfect for small to mid-sized rooms and offers superior all-around room heating. The safety features include 360° SafetyTip™, which shuts the heater off if it is tipped in any direction, overheat protection and a sturdy base. And, with two different heat setting modes and an adjustable thermostat, you have complete control over the heating process.
