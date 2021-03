Honeydew Intimates

Something Sweet Short Set

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Lightweight jersey Crew neck and short sleeves Split hem Toile print and lace trim Covered elastic waist with drawstring Patch breast pocket Shell: 95% rayon/5% spandex Wash cold Imported, China Style #HONEY40725 Lacy trim and softly-colored tie dye bring a fun feel to this extremely comfy pajama set from Emerson Road.