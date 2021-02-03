Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Else
Honeycombe Stretch-mesh Thong
$50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
Savage x Fenty
Linking Hearts Embroidery G-string
£22.00
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Savage x Fenty
Candy Hearts Lace G-string
£22.00
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Hanky Panky
5-pack Original Rise Thongs
$110.00
$49.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Parade
Thong
$9.00
from
Parade
BUY
More from Else
Else
Honeycombe Stretch-mesh Underwired Soft-cup Bra
$115.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Else
Petunia Stretch Underwired Strapless Balconette Bra
£34.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Else
La Vie En Rose Brief
$74.00
from
Journelle
BUY
More from Intimates
Savage x Fenty
Savage Not Sorry Lace Thong
$22.95
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Fortnight Lingerie
Vega Flora Thong
C$48.00
from
Fortnight Lingerie
BUY
The Underargument
Uniqueness Is Strength Highwaist Briefs
$69.00
from
The Underargument
BUY
The Underargument
Break The Glass Ceiling Longline Triangle Bra
$137.00
from
The Underargument
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted