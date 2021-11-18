Laundry Day

Honey Tanjun Pipe

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Laundry Day

Adapted from our original ceramic Tanjun Pipe, this new glass design offers a similar structural design with an even smoother smoking experience. The elegant design acts decor and functions as both an incense holder and a pipe. Dimensions: about 3" on each side. Recommendation: For a cleaner smoking experience, we recommend using our Mesh Screens with this design. *Keep in mind each piece is handmade and will vary in character and coloration.