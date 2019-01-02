Pinch of Colour

Honey Silk Waterless Tint

Pioneering the waterless beauty movement, Pinch of Colour have crafted this luscious Honey Silk Waterless Tint without a trace of water, replacing this precious natural resource with skin-friendly natural oils, balms and butters. An effortless, luminous tint, this formula melts into skin to even out skin tone, diffuse fine lines and minimise the look of pores, giving a subtly glowing, perfected finish that you’ll quickly become addicted to. Delicate honey extract gives a gorgeous scent, while vitamin E delivers powerful antioxidant effects and shea butter hydrates to enhance luminosity even further, leaving skin looking (and feeling) as soft as silk. The six versatile shades (from ‘Marshmallow’ to ‘Caffé’) are supremely versatile, ‘self-adjusting’ to flatter and enhance your natural skin tone; there’s even a built-in stippling brush for effortless application and blending. Paraben- and cruelty-free as well as waterless, this is ethical beauty at its very best.