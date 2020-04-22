Beauty and the Bees

Honey Silk Solid Conditioner Bar

Totally concentrated solid conditioner bar good for 100-130 washes - travel friendly! 100% All Natural & Handmade. Beauty & the Bees uses only premium quality and organic gourmet Australian ingredients No synthetic chemicals, SLS, sulfates, parabens, preservatives, fake fragrances, phthalates, or palm oil for a biodegradable & eco-friendly conditioner Great for daily use to naturally moisturize, condition, strengthen and detangle all hair types including fine, curly, frizzy, chemically treated colored or permed hair Suitable for men, women, children, and babies - especially good for dandruff irritated scalp, oily hair, or thin hair