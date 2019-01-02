Farmacy

Honey Savior

£32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Rich in naturally-derived honey sugars, amino acids and B vitamins, FARMACY’s Honey Savior All-In-One Skin Repair Salve helps support skin’s renewal process – accelerating repair and calming inflammation to bring calm where there’s chaos. Perfect for sensitive, easily-upset complexions – as well as for healing minor abrasions – this multi-purpose marvel is intensively replenishing; battling bacteria and kick-starting regeneration to keep skin soft, supple and resilient. Packed with antioxidants to ward against cell-damaging free radical attack, this salve protects and fortifies depleted tissue – just slather onto dry or inflamed patches and hear stressed skin heave a huge sigh of relief…