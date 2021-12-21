Briogeo

Honey Hydration Don’t Despair, Repair! Hair Repair Kit

$38.00 $28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

What it is: A kit featuring a hair mask proven to boost moisture up to 88 percent after just two uses plus a travel-size bestselling repair shampoo and conditioner duo. Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, Curly, and Coily Hair Texture: Fine, Medium, and Thick Hair Concerns: - Dryness - Shine - Damage, Split Ends, and Breakage Key Benefits: - Strengthens damaged hair and helps prevent future damage - Deeply nourishes, conditions, and moisturizes dry, damaged hair - Clean and naturally derived, formulated 6-free™, and made with Briogeo’s proprietary NOVA Complex® to fortifies, nourishes, and protects Highlighted Ingredients: - Vegan Apple Honey Complex: Hydrates dry hair. - Rosehip Oil: Provides essential fatty acids, which are crucial in maintaining hair hydration and controlling frizz. - Algae Extract: Rich in minerals, amino acids, antioxidants, and vitamins to nourish and strengthen hair and protect the scalp from free-radical damage. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free. What Else You Need to Know: This mask helps decrease hair breakage, making it softer after as few as two uses. It is powered by a Vegan Apple Honey Complex, an animal-friendly alternative to honey, and rosehip oil that deeply hydrates and nourishes dry hair, plus B-vitamins and algae extract to help strengthen hair. This Set Contains: - 1 x Don’t Despair, Repair!™ Vegan Apple Honey Deep Conditioning Hair Mask (8 fl. oz / 236 ml) - 1 x Don’t Despair, Repair!™ Super Moisture Shampoo (2 fl. oz. / 59 ml) - 1 x Don’t Despair, Repair!™ Super Moisture Conditioner (2 fl. oz. / 59 ml)