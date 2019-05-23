Farmacy

Honey Grail Ultra-hydrating Face Oil

$48.00

A fast-absorbing, luxuriously lightweight face oil that delivers intense hydration while helping to smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Fine Lines and Wrinkles, and Dullness and Uneven TextureFormulation: Lightweight OilHighlighted Ingredients:- Buckwheat Honey: Known for its powerful antioxidants, this special honey soothes and hydrates.- Sea Buckthorn Oil: Full of antioxidants, omega fatty acids, vitamins, and amino acids, this almighty wonder oil moisturizes, guards against free radical damage, and supports healthy-looking skin.- Five-flower Oil Blend (Hibiscus, Rosehip, Evening Primrose, Crambe, and Sunflower): A blend of nutrient-rich flower oils full of omega fatty acids to nurture and hydrate skin. Ingredient Callouts: This product is cruelty-free and gluten-free. What Else You Need to Know: This multitasking miracle-worker is packed with essential fatty acids and a proprietary blend of honey, sea buckthorn, and five-flower oil for glowing skin without a greasy residue. It can be used alone, mixed in with your favorite moisturizer, or blended with foundation.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.