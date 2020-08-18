Electric Distro

Honey Dipper Glass Slider

$34.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

Tease Your Honey Pot With A Glass Dipper! Give your inner erogenous zones the lovin’ they deserve with this colorful glass dildo! Find your G-Spot or Prostate quickly with the enlarged tip Enjoy comfortable & easy penetration with the super smooth shaft Heat it up or cool it down for stimulating temperature play Insertable shaft measures 1.5 inches wide by 5.5 inches long Made from backdoor-friendly and body-safe glass Shatter-resistant dildo can last a lifetime with proper care Ideal for anal or vaginal play, the Honey Dipper Glass Slider is a must-have for your toy collection! The curved tip makes it easy to find his prostate or her G-Spot. And after you’ve uncovered that hard-to-find erogenous zone, the extra-large tip rubs it just right for toe-curling stimulation! The smooth shaft becomes super slippery with just a little lube – making it easy to use even if it’s your first time. The Honey Dipper works so well, you should order two so you don’t have to share with your partner! For additional stimulation, you can change the temperature of the Honey Dipper Glass Dildo. Run warm water over the dildo to heat it up for a more life-like feeling. The warm glass is also great for soothing sore muscles and back massages! Or you could throw the dildo in the freezer for a few minutes to chill it off. The cool glass gives your lover a sexy shock with every touch that will leave them begging for more! The glass dildo measures 1.5 inch wide at the tip and 0.75 inches wide midway down the shaft. It is 7.75 inches long from top to bottom, with up to 5.5 inches insertable. Handcrafted entirely from glass, each dildo is a work of art. Glass is a body-safe material that’s easy to clean, which makes it ideal for backdoor play. It’s also shatter-resistant so it can provide you with a lifetime of fun with proper care. The Honey Dipper Glass Slider is compatible with all types of sex lubes. Wash the glass sex toy thoroughly after each use in warm water with antibacterial soap. Or you could save time by spraying it with sex toy cle