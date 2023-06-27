Honey-Can-Do

Heavy-duty Multi-position Collapsible Clothes Drying Rack

46-linear feet of drying space allows for air drying a large load of clothes Customize clothes drying needs by configuring arms of drying rack in various ways Quickly fold up to a thin 3-in profile to store away when not in use Keep damp sweaters fresh by drying on mesh shelf Assigned space for drying wet shoes This heavy duty clothes drying rack is a must-have for those looking to air dry their clothes. Configure the arms to extend and collapse so you can customize your drying needs, and get large loads dried all at once with 46 linear feet of drying space. And should your sneakers need to dry out, hang them on the shot slots so they can dry evenly. When you're not drying clothes on it, it collapses into a thin-profile 3-inches wide so you can tuck it away in between your washer and dryer with ease. With rods to hang just-washed t-shirts and bathing suits and a mesh shelf specifically to dry sweaters without stretching them, this air drying rack is an energy-saving dream.