A novel, natural, effective treatment for rosacea Honevo Rosacea is a pharmaceutical honey mask that is clinically proven for the treatment of rosacea. It is used to treat the redness and acne associated with rosacea. Clinically proven, it can reduce redness in 2 weeks and ⅔ of users have an improvement in rosacea within 8 weeks. Honevo Rosacea is 100% natural and contains just 2 ingredients: pharmaceutical-grade kanuka honey and glycerin. It is applied as a mask to the affected area, twice daily for at least 15-30 minutes and works by creating an environment on the skin that promotes skin healing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uhbd14aNA4M Listed on the Medsafe WAND database for Medical Devices