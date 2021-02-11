The Honest Company

Our powerful antibacterial formula kills 99.9% of germs* and kills cold + flu viruses, all while being gentle on surfaces. Perfect for all the hard, non-porous surfaces around the home – your babe’s highchair, germ-ridden door knobs, and especially your cellphones – Honest Disinfecting Spray is made without fragrance, chlorine bleach, harsh abrasives, phosphates, fumes and harsh chemicals because you shouldn’t have to choose between a clean home and what’s good (aka safe) for you. *Kills 99.9% of Influenza A H1N1 Virus, Rhinovirus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella enterica, Staphylococcus aureus, Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), and Trichophyton mentagrophytes on hard, non-porous surfaces in 10 minutes.