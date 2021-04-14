Honest Beauty

Eyeshadow Palette With 10 Pigment-rich Shades

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

A versatile eyeshadow palette with seamless shades that transition seamlessly from day-to-night A mix of mattes, shimmers and satins to achieve any look effortlessly Pigment-rich shades with velvety texture and seamless blendability Matte hues double as bold eyeliners when worn wet. Shimmer shades can be worn wet for a high-shine finish MADE WITHOUT: Parabens, Paraffin's, Talc, Mineral Oil, Silicones, Petrolatum Cruelty Free Dermatologist Tested & Hypoallergenic More than seamless shades, our eyeshadow palette is about transitioning seamlessly no matter what your schedule has in store. The versatile mix of velvet-finish mattes, shimmers and satins go from meetings to martinis with minimal maintenance.