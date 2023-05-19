United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Sauder
Homeplus Wardrobe
$414.99$280.79
Safety tested for stability to help reduce tip-over accidents Adjustable shelf for flexible storage options Garment rod included Framed panel doors for an extra touch of style Drawer with metal runners and safety stops features patented T-slot assembly system to save you time Enclosed back panel has cord access which allows a convenient path for electrical cords Adjustable base levelers adjust to uneven surfaces – because not every floor is perfect This wardrobe/storage cabinet has been thoroughly tested in an ISO 17025 accredited lab that is Underwriters Laboratories certified