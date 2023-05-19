Sauder

Homeplus Wardrobe

$414.99 $280.79

Buy Now Review It

Safety tested for stability to help reduce tip-over accidents Adjustable shelf for flexible storage options Garment rod included Framed panel doors for an extra touch of style Drawer with metal runners and safety stops features patented T-slot assembly system to save you time Enclosed back panel has cord access which allows a convenient path for electrical cords Adjustable base levelers adjust to uneven surfaces – because not every floor is perfect This wardrobe/storage cabinet has been thoroughly tested in an ISO 17025 accredited lab that is Underwriters Laboratories certified