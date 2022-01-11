HoMedics

Totalclean 4-in-1 Tower Air Purifier

360-DEGREE HEPA FILTRATION: Remove up to 99.9% of irritants and allergens up to 0.3 microns. Utilize the prefilter and carbon odor filter for ultimate filtration. TOTALLY CLEAN: Reduce your home or office air annoyances such as dust, dander, smoke, and allergens in small rooms up to 89 sq. ft. ADJUSTABLE SETTINGS: Choose between 2 speeds that best fit your space while utilizing the built-in night-light and ionizer. Enjoy the benefits of your favorite fragrance with 3 included essential oil pads for relaxing aromatherapy. COMPLETE COVERAGE: Ideal for any small home or office space such as bedrooms, family rooms, nurseries, basements, dorms, desktops, and more. Circulate fresh, clean air every hour in spaces up to 291 sq. Ft. WHAT’S IN THE BOX: (1) HoMedics TotalClean 4-in-1 Tower Air Purifier, (1) Quick-Start Guide, (3) Essential Oil Pads, (1) 1-Year Warranty