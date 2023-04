HoMedics

Homedics Quatro Mini Handheld Massager

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Good Guys

Technical Specifications Type: Handheld Massager Functions: Gentle Relaxing Vibration Massage Auto shut off: Ease of Use, On/Off Operation Additional Features: Assorted Colours with Cute Novelty Theme What's In The Box: 2 x AAA Batteries Included Manufacturer's Warranty: 12 Months