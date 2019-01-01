Joanna Gaines

Homebody: A Guide To Creating Spaces You Never Want To Leave

About the Author Joanna Gaines is the cofounder of Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand based in Waco, Texas, which she started with her husband, Chip Gaines, in 2003. Authors of the New York Times bestseller The Magnolia Story, Chip and Joanna have been remodeling homes for nearly two decades. Joanna is also the author of the New York Times bestselling cookbook Magnolia Table and editor in chief of the Magnolia Journal, a lifestyle magazine offering inspiration for your life and home. Read more