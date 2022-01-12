Ienjoy Home

Home Spun 3-piece Duvet Cover King Set

$59.99 $32.23

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care Enhance and improve your bedroom décor with the all new Home Spun double-brushed 3-Piece duvet cover set. Tailored for a perfect fit and made with the finest imported microfiber yarns for ultimate comfort. This luxury duvet cover set is expertly stitched for durability to last a lifetime and raises the bar for coziness and elegance. Includes two matching pillow shams to bring elegance to any bedroom! - Color: forest - Made with the highest quality imported microfiber yarns - Zippered Closure - Superior weave for durability and a buttery-soft feel - Hypoallergenic & Antimicrobial for sensitive skin - Wrinkle-resistant - no ironing necessary - Transfers body heat up to 2X better than traditional bedding for a deeper, more soothing sleep - Wicking properties keep you relaxed and dry - Imported King Size Set Includes: - 1 King Duvet Cover: 112" x 98" - 2 King Shams: 20" x 40" Easy care 100% microfiber Item #6522346